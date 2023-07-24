Man held for stealing patients’ jewels in RGGGH

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old differently abled man was arrested by RGGGH police on Friday for allegedly stealing gold jewels from elderly patients in the hospital. Police recovered 27 grams of gold jewels from him.

The arrested man, Chitravel targets lone elderly women, who are admitted to government hospitals, claiming to be hospital workers and dupes them claiming that he would help them get a Rs 1000 government allowance. He also claims that the government issues one sovereign gold to elderly women and would then give them a fake token.

Then he would then ask them to hand over their gold jewels to him saying that the government gives gold only to those who do not already possess gold jewels. In the last month alone, he has stolen around 10 sovereigns of gold jewels. Police said that Chitravel has cases pending against him across several police stations in Tamil Nadu.