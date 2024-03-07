Man held for stealing high-end bicycles to meet alcohol expenses

CHENNAI: Satish of Choolaimedu (31), who went around apartment complexes in and around Arumbakkam, and stole expensive bicycles to fund his alcohol addiction, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

He lived with his wife and son. Investigations revealed that Satish was a habitual drinker and would stealing bicycles to fund his addiction.

The cost of stolen bicycles ranged from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000, police said. Satish sold them to labourers and guest workers for Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000.

According to a police officer, Satish would take note of apartment complexes with no security guards and pets and sneak in after mid-night to steal them. He would also cover his face with a mask and cap to avoid being caught in CCTV cameras.

Police sources said that Choolaimedu police had received close to 10 complaints about stolen bicycles. Recently, a special team got a tip-off about the suspect and caught him. Police also recovered 12 stolen bicycles from people who bought the cycle from him.

Satish was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.