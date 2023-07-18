Man held for stealing gadgets from ladies hostel in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 25 year old man for allegedly stealing two cellphones and a laptop from a ladies hostel in Aminjikarai.

The arrested person was identified as N Prakash of Amman Koil Street, Mehta Nagar.

Aminjikarai Police had received a complaint from a 25 year old woman staying in a hostel at Rajeshwari street in Mehta Nagar.

According to her complaint, she woke up on the morning of July 13 (Thursday) to find her two mobile phones and laptop stolen from her room.

After perusing CCTV footage and investigations, police found that the accused stole the gadgets through the window. He was zeroed in and arrested on Monday and the stolen items were recovered from him.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.