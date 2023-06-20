Man held for stealing 1 kg gold from elder brother’s jewellery store

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing 1 kg gold bar and about Rs 15 lakh cash from his elder brother’s jewellery store in Sowcarpet.

Yogesh Jain (35), who lives at Periyanaicken street in Sowcarpet runs a jewellery store in the same compound as his house, police said.

On June 3, Yogesh filed a complaint with Elephant Gate Police alleging that 1 kg gold bar and cash from the locker in his store got stolen.

Police investigations revealed that there was no forged entry into the store after which the needle of suspicion fell on the family members. After investigations, Police found that Yogesh’s brother, Vinodh Jain (30), who lives in Pattalam had come to visit their mother and got the keys to the store from her including the locker keys.

When he was questioned, he confessed to having stolen the gold bar and the cash after which he was arrested. Police recovered the gold bar and Rs 1.5 lakh cash from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.