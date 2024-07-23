Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.57 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.57 crore from a passenger who returned from Kuwait at Chennai airport.

The customs officials checked the passengers arriving from Kuwait on Monday in Chennai.

The officers found Sheikh Mohammed Bir (38) of Tamil Nadu walking towards the exit through the green channel, and on suspicion, the officers intercepted Mohammed.

During the inquiry, they found he had travelled on a tourist visa.

He traveled to Kuwait on a tourist visa and returned to Chennai the next day.

Due to this, the customs officials became suspicious of the passenger.

They stopped him and searched his belongings. But there is nothing in the possessions.

However, the passenger was taken to a private room

and thoroughly examined. Then they found that the traveller had hidden the gold bar in a wide belt around his waist, flattened to the size of the belt.

Customs officials seized a single gold bar weighing 2.4 kg from the passenger's belt. The gold bar was made of 24 carat gold, taking its international value is Rs 1.57 crore.

Following this, the customs officials arrested the passenger and conducted further investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sheikh Mohammad Bir was the smuggler.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.