Man held for sexually harassing lady doctor in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested a 38 year old man on harassment charges for allegedly misbehaving with a lady doctor at a clinic in Kotturpuram.

The doctor, Kala (name changed) (40), a resident RA Puram is working as a doctor in a government hospital in Chennai and is also working part time at a clinic in her neighbourhood.

On Friday night, when she was on duty at the clinic, the accused who came to visit her behaved inappropriately, police said.

The accused allegedly wrote obscene words on her prescription pad and engaged in sexual harassment. Alarmed by his behaviour, the lady cried for help after which her staff came for help.

The man however fled the scene after which she filed a police complaint.

Kotturpuram Police registered a case under the sections including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act and based on investigations, police arrested P Ellappan of the same neighbourhood.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.