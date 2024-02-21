Begin typing your search...

Man held for sexually harassing college student

Investigations revealed that he was a car driver and riding back home after work when he molested her.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Feb 2024 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-20 21:31:09.0  )
Man held for sexually harassing college student
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested Joshua of Mandaveli (45) for sexually harassing a college student returning to her hostel in Tiruvanmiyur a day ago.

On Monday night, the student was walking back to the hostel when Joshua began trailing her in a two-wheeler and touched her inappropriately. Alarmed, she raised alarms after which the public rushed to her rescue.

However, Joshua fled the scene before help arrived. She filed a complaint with the Tiruvanmiyur police, who perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on Joshua, and arrested him.

Investigations revealed that he was a car driver and riding back home after work when he molested her. Joshua was booked, arrested under Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and remanded to judicial custody.

Sexual harassmentharassmentSexual harassment caseTiruvanmiyur policeTN Prohibition of Harassment of Women ActChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X