Man held for sexually harassing college student

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested Joshua of Mandaveli (45) for sexually harassing a college student returning to her hostel in Tiruvanmiyur a day ago.

On Monday night, the student was walking back to the hostel when Joshua began trailing her in a two-wheeler and touched her inappropriately. Alarmed, she raised alarms after which the public rushed to her rescue.

However, Joshua fled the scene before help arrived. She filed a complaint with the Tiruvanmiyur police, who perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on Joshua, and arrested him.

Investigations revealed that he was a car driver and riding back home after work when he molested her. Joshua was booked, arrested under Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and remanded to judicial custody.