Man held for sexual assault

CHENNAI: Avadi city police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man, working as a cleaner at a private school bus under sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for the alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl in the bus.

The student complained to her parents about the inappropriate touching by the man after which the parents took up the issue with the school and with Poonamallee police.

After enquiries, police arrested the accused, Gnanasekar of Nazrathpet. The victim was a nine-year- old girl, studying in class 4 at a private school in the locality. Police investigations revealed that Gnanasekar was sexually harassing the girl for the past few days.

Police are investigating if he was involved in similar acts with other children too. “For now, we have received a complaint from the parents of only one child, “ a senior police officer said. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.