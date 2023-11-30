Man held for insulting modesty of woman with social media post

CHENNAI: Cyber sleuths from the Chennai police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man identified as Mohamed Suhail of Pallavaram on Wednesday for allegedly posting a video in a social media platform with the description "Elan-e-Jung (I'm declaring war) and insulting the modesty of woman. He warned and threatened different religious groups in the video.



The accused shared that video on his account with the intention of insulting the modesty of women, a police press release said. The speech was likely to promote religious disharmony and feelings of enmity, hatred and ill will between different groups.

During the investigation accused Mohammed Suhail was traced and arrested at his office and one mobile Phone was seized from the accused. On Friday he was remanded to judicial custody.