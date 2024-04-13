Man held for harassing woman college student in Saidapet

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a 31 year old man for alleged harassment of a 19 year old woman, a college student after trailing her in Saidapet.

The victim was walking along Chetty street, Saidapet on Friday evening when the accused called her names and attempted to misbehave with her.

Police sources said that the accused touched the woman inappropriately after which she raised alarms.

The teenager rushed to her home and shared about the incident with her parents who filed a complaint with the Saidapet All Women Police Station.

After investigations, Polcie arrested B Karthik (31), a resident of Abdul Razak street in connection with the incident.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.