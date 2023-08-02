Man held for harassing couple in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man, who harassed a young couple and allegedly attacked them with a cricket bat in Maduravoyal.

On July 30, S Robin (24), a resident of Kannagi Street, Choolaimedu, was talking with his girlfriend at a ground in MG Chakrapani Nagar when the incident happened.

The accused questioned the couple on why they were standing there and also spoke inappropriately, police said.

As the argument escalated, the accused hit Robin with a cricket bat and then fled the scene. Based on Robin’s complaint, Maduravoyal Police registered a case and arrested the accused, Danish Srinivasan (38).

He was booked under sections of IPC and sections of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody