Man held for flashing at women near women's college in Teynampet

CHENNAI: A private firm accountant was arrested for allegedly flashing and indulging in misdemeanor in front of students of a women's college in Teynampet on Friday morning.

The accused, police said was standing near the sports pavillion gate of the college and removed his clothes even as the students were walking by.

Alarmed by the man's behavior, some of the students raised their voice after which the man fled. The students informed the college authorities after which a complaint was filed with the Teynampet AWPS (All Women Police Station).

A team led by the Inspector conducted investigations and after perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, police zeroed in on the suspect.

Later in the day, police arrested R Saravanan (28) of Thiruvalluvar road, Teynampet in connection with the case.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.