Man held for cheating woman in the pretext of marriage

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man who befriended a woman through social media and allegedly cheated her of several lakhs rupees in the guise of being in a relationship after promising to marry her.

The arrested person was identified as M Johnson of Perumbakkam.



Police said that Johnson got acquainted with a woman through social media and the two began a relationship. Over a period of time, the woman ended up lending cash and even pawned her jewellery to give money to Johnson.



Due to his wayward activities, the woman distanced herself from Johnson and later asked him to return the money for her to reclaim her jewellery when he allegedly abused and assaulted her.



Based on the woman’s complaint, Thoraipakkam police booked Johnson under several sections including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women act and arrested him.



He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

