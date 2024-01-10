Man held for cheating family of accused

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating the family of an accused in a gutkha case of Rs 10 lakh by claiming that he has contacts with senior police officers and those in the judiciary.

On November 3, last year, Muthialpet Police registered a case against two persons for hoarding and selling gutkha packets. While one person, B Ukkamchand was arrested, another person is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, T Kemaram (47) from Chengalpattu who runs a grocery store in Kondithope came in contact with Ukkamchand’s younger brother B Suganth, 35, from Sowcarpet.

Kemaram told Suganth that he has several contacts in the police department and he also knows a few judges and said that he can ensure that he can prevent jail time for Ukkamchand.

Believing this, Suganth paid Rs 8 lakhs in several instalments. Later Kemaram who had claimed to be a functionary of a political party took Rs 2 lakhs more.

After realising that he was cheated, Suganth filed a police complaint after which Kemaram was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.