Man held for biting cop’s finger in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: A police constable who went to attend a domestic violence distress call in KK Nagar had his finger bit by the woman’s husband, when the cop tried to pacify him on Sunday.

The man was arrested.

The injured policeman was identified as Mubarak, a constable attached to the KK Nagar police station.

He was sent to attend the distress call after information from the police control room.

Mubarak tried to pacify the man, who was later identified as R Shanthakumar, 23, as he was aggressive and acted violently. But Shanthakumar was being aggressive after which Mubarak held the man with a tight grip.

To release himself, Shanthakumar bit the policeman’s finger and fled the scene. The policeman got treated for his injuries at a hospital.

KK Nagar Police arrested the accused on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.