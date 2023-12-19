Man held for abusing woman airline staff at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A construction worker from Perambalur who had booked a ticket with Air India India Express to Singapore misbehaved with a woman airline staff at the Chennai airport was arrested by police on Sunday.

According to police, Elavarasan (45) from Perambalur was sent back from boarding the Sunday morning Air India Express flight to Singapore, as he was inebriated. The airline staff who found that Elavasaran was intoxicated, did not allow him to board the flight and cancelled his ticket.

An apparently upset Elavarasan was about to leave the airport lounge, after an altercation with the airline staff, when he abused the victim. Police said that while he was moving towards the exit he saw a 25-year-old woman Air India staff walking past him and hugged her.

The woman screamed for help and the airport staff and the passengers rescued her and thrashed Elavarasan. The accused was handed over to the airport police. During the inquiry police found that Elavarasan was working as a construction worker in Perambalur. Cops registered cases under several sections against Elavarasan and took him into judicial custody.