Man hacked to death near Kundrathur due to previous enmity

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was hacked to death on Wednesday night in Pazhaya Tandalam near Kundrathur by a gang as an act of revenge.



The deceased was identified as M Lisanthan alias Nishant. He came out of jail a month after he was arrested in connection with an attack on one, Ajith in December last year.

Nishanth, a resident of Pillaiyarkoil Street in Pazhaya Thandalam was surrounded by Ajith and his associates on Kambar street and hacked him to death.

Police said apart from Ajith, his brother Kaviyarasan, their friends Karthi and Rahul were part of the gang that attacked Nishanth, a load vehicle driver.

After the murder the gang went to his father Manoharan, who was in the nearby shop and threatened him.

Hearing about the incident Nishant's father rushed to the spot and later lodged a complaint with the Kundrathur police.