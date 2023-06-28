Man hacked to death by unidentified gang in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have launched a search for a gang who allegedly barged into a house in Pothur near Avadi and hacked a man to death, in front of his live-in partner, on Wednesday.

Police said that the man was getting ready to leave home for work when the gang killed him.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a cab driver. He was living with a woman, who was separated from her husband, police said.

Police said that the incident happened around 10 am when Suresh was leaving home for work.

The gang blocked the egress points in the house and hacked him to death inside the house, before escaping. The woman suffered injuries when she attempted to intervene, police said.

Avadi Tank Factory Police personnel rushed to the scene on information and moved Suresh to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

The body was then shifted for post-mortem. Police suspect the woman's husband to have sent a gang to eliminate Suresh. Further investigations are going on.