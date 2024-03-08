Man, hacked for reprimanding youths in Pulianthope, dies

CHENNAI: The man, who was hacked by a four suspected substance abusers in Pulianthope on Sunday March 3, succumbed to injuries on Thursday night.

The victim Sakthivel, 47, advised the youngsters addicted to Ganja against abuse, after which he was attacked.

Following the death, the attempted murder case registered by the police against the arrested suspects has been changed to murder case. On Sunday, the victim had allegedly reprimanded the youth in his locality after which the four men hacked him with knives.

According to the Basin Bridge police, the four men were identified as Navin Kumar, 20, Ajithkumar, 20, Silambarasan, 23 and Vicky, 22.

On Sunday, the four of them were in an inebriated state, and were creating ruckus near the house of Sakthivel in Pulianthope when the victim reprimanded them.

Though the gang went away, the arrested four, later in the evening surrounded him and hacked him with knives.

He sustained severe injuries and he succumbed on Thursday night.