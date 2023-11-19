Man gets life term for killing neighbour

CHENNAI: A man, who murdered his neighbour after a drunken brawl in Vyasarpadi four years ago, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a city court on Friday.

The deceased, K Kuppusamy (28) of Gandhipuram, Thideer Nagar, Vyasarpadi was a soothsayer.

On April 28, 2019, the deceased had made a comment against his neighbour, Venkatesan, who was separated from his wife, during a drinking session. Kuppusamy had allegedly commented about her, which led to the argument.

Both of them exchanged blows and after a while, Venkatesan went into his house and returned with a knife and stabbed Kuppusamy several times, leaving him to die.Vyasarpadi police arrested Venkatesan.

After four years of trial, a sessions court in Chennai held that the prosecution proved the murder charges and sentenced Venkatesan (52) to life. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on him.