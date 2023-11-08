Man gets life for killing wife

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Mahila court on Tuesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for choking his wife and killing her 10 years ago claiming that she could not sire a child.

The accused Kumaresan, a resident of Meluvarkuppam married Mariammal, 35, in 2013 after the two were in a relationship for a few years. Within a few months, Mariammal was pregnant but unfortunately lost the baby due to some complications.

Infuriated by this, Kumaresan made it a habit to get drunk everyday and come home to harass his wife. In November 2014, Kumaresan who was in an inebriated condition beat his wife alleging that she could not conceive and he choked her using her mangalsutra and killed her on the spot. Following this, the Sriperumbudur police filed a case and arrested Kumaresan. When the case came up for hearing in the court on Tuesday, the judge sentenced him to life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10,000 and a compensation amount of Rs 7,000 to the victim’s family.