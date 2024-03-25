Man gets 7-yr jailfor sexual assault

CHENNAI: Nine years after arrest for sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman, a man was found guilty of the crime and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a city court.

The incident happened in 2015 and the accused was 24 years old then, according to the police. Based on a complaint by the victim, a case was registered at the Madipakkam AWPS (All Women Police Station) and after investigations, the accused was arrested under sections of IPC including rape, and was remanded to judicial custody.

The trial which was under way at the Mahila court in Chengalpattu concluded last Friday after which the judgment was pronounced. After hearing both sides of the argument, the Mahila court judge held that the prosecution provided enough evidence to prove the guilt of the accused and convicted him.

Apart from handing out seven years of rigorous imprisonment to the accused, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused.

Senior officers commended the Inspector of Police, Madipakkam All Women Police Station, and their team for the sustained investigation that ended in conviction.