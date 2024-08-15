Man from UP detained at Chennai airport with used bullet shells

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai airport after a passenger was found carrying empty shells of bullets in his hand baggage on Thursday morning.

The Indigo Airlines flight to Delhi was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 6 am.

Security officers while checking the baggage of the passengers found a 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh had three 8mm used bullets inside his hand baggage.

Soon the officers detained the passenger and during questioning, they found that he was working as a teacher in Utter Pradesh and came to Chennai to visit his son who is a student in a private college.

Further, he said that the bag belonged to his brother who is in the army and he was not aware that empty shells were inside.

However, the officers seized the bullets, cancelled his trip and handed him to the airport police station.

The police detained the passenger and verifying his background details.

Following the incident, the flight was delayed for about 25 minutes in the morning.