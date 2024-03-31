Man found dead in nursery in Kundrathur; Murder suspected

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his plant nursery near Kundrathur on Sunday morning.

Police sources said that his gold ring was missing and the police suspect it to be a case of murder for gain.

The deceased was identified as Thangadurai. He ran a plant nursery near Kundrathur and stayed there most days, police said.

On Sunday morning, Thangadurai's son came to the nursery and found it not open for business.

He initially assumed that his father had overslept, but when he went inside, he found his father lying on the bed with injuries on his face.

Alarmed, the son alerted the neighbours who informed the police.

Kundrathur Police rushed to the scene and moved Thangadurai to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The body was moved to a government hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that his gold ring was missing.

Kundrathur Police have registered a case of murder and have started search for suspects.

Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain if there were any intruders to the nursery.