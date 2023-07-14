Man found dead at Padi Kuppam near Thirumangalam

A man was allegedly hacked to death by a yet to be identified gang at Padi Kuppam near Thirumangalam on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sikander of Old Washermenpet. Police sources said that he was staying in a room in Gandhi Nagar, Padi Kuppam where he was found in a pool of blood. Sikander was a small time sorcerer.

As his relatives found he was not answering the phone calls, they checked and found him dead in the room.

Based on information the police team which rushed to the scene and shifted body of Sikander to a hospital.

Thirumangalam Police have registered a case and are investigating.