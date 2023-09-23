Begin typing your search...

Man falls inside 12 feet deep tank with chlorine water, dies

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2023 3:12 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old contract staff working at the CMWSSB (Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Services Board) sewage treatment plant in Perungudi died after he allegedly slipped and drowned in a 12 feet deep tank filled with chlorine on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as R Muthukumar, 32, from Karur. On Friday evening, Mohammed Rafiq, a manager at the plant heard a loud noise inside the chlorine tank after which he directed his staff to check inside.

The staff found a man lying unconscious inside te chlorine mixed water and fished him out of the tank.

Thoraipakkam Police rushed to the scene on information and moved Muthukumar to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Muthukumar was on duty in the tower adjoining the tank to monitor the cleaning process when the accident happened, a police officer said.

Police moved his body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. Thoraipakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.

contract staffCMWSSBChennai Metro Water and Sewerage Services Boardsewage treatment plantPerungudideep tankchlorine
