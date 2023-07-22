Man ends life after losing money in stock market

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died by suicide in Kancheepuram on Thursday after he lost his money in the stock market. The deceased, identified as Raju of Kamaraj Nagar in Kancheepuram, was working in a private courier firm in the locality.

Raju had invested all his savings to buy a few stocks. He had also brought money from the local financiers for low interest to invest in the market. However, Raju did not get a profit from the investments.

He cannot even get back the money he invested and hence could not repay the debt. Dejected for the past few weeks, he died by suicide on Thursday night. He was married and had children. Further inquiry is on.