Man electrocuted while erecting flagpole at Manali

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted near Manali on early Friday morning when he was erecting a flagpole for a DMK event. The metal pole came in contact with a high-tension wire and led to the electrocution, police said.

The deceased was identified as A Ellappan.

Following his death, the proposed relief event in Manali was cancelled. Police sources said that a cycline relief camp was to be held at Padasalai Street in Manali, for which Ellappan's relative, Kuppusamy was posted in charge of erecting flagpoles and banners.

Kuppusamy had sought the help of Ellappan and while he was at the job, the metal pole hit the electric wire and he got thrown away. Onlookers moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. On information, Manali Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.