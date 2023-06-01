Man dies while dancing at marriage function in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man employed at a private firm attended a marriage reception of his colleague and he collapsed and died on Wednesday night while he was dancing on the floor to the music in an auditorium on Ambattur estate road in Mogappair West.



Police believe that the victim had consumed alcohol. Police identified as Maniprasad, of Chitlapakkam. He was working in a private firm in Tambaram. He was attending the marriage of his female colleague at the marriage hall. While he was dancing at the marriage he started vomiting and then collapsed.

Though his friends rushed him to KMC in a car, the medical team at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. Nolambur police are investigating further.