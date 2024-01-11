Begin typing your search...

Man dies after falling into open stormwater drain near Ponneri

Passersby found his body and informed the police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS). His body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jan 2024 5:08 PM GMT
Man dies after falling into open stormwater drain near Ponneri
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man died near Ponneri after he allegedly fell into an open stormwater drain early Thursday morning. The Ponneri police identified the man as K Babu Krishnan of Ponneri. He was a mason.

Passersby found his body and informed the police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS). His body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Around 7 am on Thursday, passersby at Thada Perumbakkam found a man's body lying face down in an open stormwater drain.

They immediately alerted the police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) who rushed to the spot. The fire personnel recovered the body and sent it to Ponneri Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Because of the recent rains, the stormwater drain was opened as it was being desilted.

There were no barricades to keep away the public. Babu's family said that he was home till 6 am and must have gone to a tea shop, police said.

Police noted that there are tea shops and other shops near the drain, so he must have come to one of the shops and accidentally fell inside.

Ponneriopen stormwater drainPonneri policeTamil Nadu Fire and Rescue ServiceTNFRSgovernment hospitalpostmortem
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X