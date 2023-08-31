Man dies after falling inside a corporation-run toilet

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man slipped inside a corporation-run toilet in Chintadripet and died of head injuries on Wednesday in a hospital where he was admitted a week back.

Police identified the deceased as Manikandan, a resident of Arunachalam Street in Chintadripet.

He went to the public toilet to attend to nature's call on August 23 when he slipped and fell and hit his head against the sharp protruding metal from the tap.

The residents spotted him lying unconscious and rushed to the RGGGH.

He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday without regaining his memory, police said.

The deceased Manikandan's mother Sheela Devi is a CPI (M) member, police said.The CPI (M) Central district secretary G Selvaon Wednesday met the Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan and demanding to maintain the corporation-run toilets in the city properly.