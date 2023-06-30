Man creates fake Twitter account in revenge, held

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for misusing creating a fake Twitter account to take revenge on someone in Maduranthagam on Thursday.



Nithiyanandam (33) of Seelavalam in Maduranthagam was receiving many phone calls requesting to arrange for girls in recent days. Since the calls were increasing every day Nithyanandam switched off the mobile phone for a long time but that did not stop the calls. Following that he filed a complaint with the Chengalpattu cybercrime police. During the inquiry, callers told the police that they saw a post on Twitter in which it was mentioned that Nithyanandam would arrange for call girls and his number was also mentioned in the post.



During the subsequent inquiry, police found that Gajapathi of Seelavalam village had opened a fake account in Nithanandam’s name and made the tweets. The mothers of Gajapathi and Nithyanandam contested for the Seelavalam panchayat vice president post and in the election, Nithyanandam’s mother won and was elected as the vice president. Following that, Gajapathi created a fake account to spoil the name of Nithyanandam. Later the police arrested Gajapathi and he was remanded to judicial custody.

