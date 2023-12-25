Man conned in the name of cheap forex

CHENNAI: Three-member gang conned a man from Ranipet, after befriending him through the Telegram mobile application, by inviting him to Ritchie Street in Chennai promising to give him US Dollars for online trade at a cheap margin price and made him transfer Rs.3.5 lakh to a bank account. One was nabbed and police are looking for the two others.

The arrested was identified as Sasikukar alias Shafeek Ali, 40, of Taramani.

According to the police the victim Ranjith Kumar, 27 of Ranipet, was offered US dollars at a cheap rate by one Nishanth of Guduvanchery and a meeting was scheduled in Ritchie street on Saturday.

The gang asked the victim to transfer cash Rs.3.5 lakh using WhatsApp money transfer facility. When the gang failed to produce US dollars, Ranjith became suspicious and managed to overpower - Sasikumar - one of the three. He was handed over to a police post at Dams Road while police are now on the lookout for the other two accused - Nishanth and Yasser.