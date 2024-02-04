Man cheats bank forging wife’s sign

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police’s bank fraud wing have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly forging his wife’s signature and transferring Rs 26 lakh from her bank account to his account.

The arrested man’s wife had filed a complaint against bank officials for swindling money from his wife’s account by forging her signatures. After filing the complaint, she died by suicide in 2013. Police found that apart from the bank officials, the husband too had used forged signatures to withdraw money from his wife’s account.

The arrested man was identified as M Muthukumaran of Sembakkam. CCB had registered a case under sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery) among others and began investigations.According to her complaint staff of a public bank had transferred money to the tune of Rs 1.89 crore to his account.