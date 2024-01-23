Man breaches 5-tier security at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Exposing the chinks in the 5-tier security arrangements at the Chennai airport, a man entered the international departure security check-in area without being noticed by CISF, the force in charge of security on Monday.

Though the Chennai Airport is under five-tier security in view of the Republic Day-related beef-up, the man hailing from Ooty had managed to enter the International Terminal, without any valid documents, and without being noticed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

On Monday evening the security officials who were monitoring the CCTV cameras noticed an unidentified man loitering inside the International Terminal for a long time and hanging around the security check areas.

Soon they informed the CISF and they detained the man they found he did not have a boarding pass, or tickets for a special entry pass with him.

Further during the inquiry, they identified him as Gnanasekaran (35) of Ooty who visited the Chennai airport on Monday afternoon along with three of his friends to send them off to Sri Lanka.

At the entry point, the CISF personnel checked the documents of three of his friends and allowed them inside the terminal and Gnanasekaran also followed them with a trolley and entered the terminal without being noticed by the CISF.

Soon, the airport high officials, the BCAS officials, and Q-Branch visited the spot and held inquiries with Gnanasekaran.

The officials also inquired with the CISF personnel who were on duty at the entry gate and Ganasekaran was detained and his background is being verified.

The officials are also gathering the details of his friends who went to Sri Lanka.