Man brands sons for knocking off ganja from his mouth, arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a man in Tondiarpet who allegedly branded his two children, Lingeshwaran and Kavineshwaran, aged four and two. They had been playing around with their father when their actions knocked off the ganja off his mouth.

The accused, Dilli Ganesh (31), is a resident of Sastri Nagar in Tondiarpet, and an auto-rickshaw driver. He also has criminal cases against him.

Dilli was alone in his house with the children while his wife, Yamuna, was away on Sunday when the incident happened.

When Yamuna returned home, they told her that they were branded with a hot ladle, after which she alerted the police.

RK Nagar police registered a case and arrested Ganesh, who was remanded to judicial custody.