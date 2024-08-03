Man booked under SC/ST act by Chennai Police sentenced for five years

CHENNAI: A 46 year old man who was arrested by the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) act by the Chennai Police based on a complaint by his estranged lover was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to five years imprisonment by a city court.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

MKB Nagar Police had registered a case against E Ramesh (46) of Ponneri in 2020 under several sections of the IPC and the POA act.

According to the complainant, she got acquainted with Ramesh in 2012 through their work and in due course, they developed a relationship after Ramesh promised to marry her.

During the course of the relationship, Ramesh had also taken Rs 20 lakh cash and 19 sovereign of gold jewellery from the victim and in 2020, when the woman asked the accused to marry her, he dodged her and made casteist abuses at her.

Based on witness statements and other evidences, the court on Thursday held Ramesh guilty of his offences and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun appreciated the MKB Nagar police team for their efficient investigation which resulted in the conviction.