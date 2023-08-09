Man beaten to death over dispute in using a mosquito net in Thiruvottriyur

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Thiruvottriyur by a migrant labour over a dispute in sharing a mosquito net.

The deceased was identified as Ayyamperumal, a fruit vendor. On August 5, he had left the house telling his wife that he was going to the fruit market in Koyambedu to buy fruits but did not return home and was found dead near a godown on August 7.

Police who reached the scene initially assumed he died due to overconsumption of alcohol. However, investigations revealed that his rib cage was broken after which police started enquiring in the area.

After investigations, police arrested Anil Jha (45) who was allegedly involved in the murder. Further investigation revealed that Ayyamperumal took the mosquito net which was used by Jha and slept on a mini lorry by covering himself with the mosquito net.

Irate over this, Jha had a quarrel with Ayyamperumal and brutally attacked besides pushing him down. Ayyamperumal died on the spot and Jha escaped from the spot without notice. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.