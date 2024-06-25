Man beaten to death by father, brother; 6 arrested for covering up crime in Vanagaram

CHENNAI: Annoyed over his tippler elderly son’s tantrums, a 60-year-old man thrashed him to death with the help of his younger son at their house in Vanagaram two days ago.

The duo then arranged for a quick cremation, informing the family members that the victim had died due to natural causes.

The deceased was identified as A Vijay (30).

Police sources said that Vijay was a tippler and lived with his father, S Aasai Mani.

Vijay’s wife separated from him due to his wayward activities.

Police said that Aasai Mani had a plate fixed on one of his legs after an accident.

On Friday night, Vijay came home drunk and picked up an argument with his father.

In the melee, he attacked his father’s leg.

Infuriated, Mani attacked Vijay with a wooden log, after which he fell unconscious.

Mani’s younger son, A Ajay (26), who came home and learnt of what unfolded, took a knife and stabbed his brother.

After realising that Vijay had died, the father-son duo decided to cover up their crime.

They informed his relatives that Vijay had passed away because of ailments and took his body to the crematorium near Porur toll gate, where they performed his last rites.

Based on a tip-off, Maduravoyal Police conducted a probe, and after investigations, Aasai Mani confessed to the murder.

Police arrested Aasai Mani, his younger son, Ajay and four of their relatives- S Thangamani (58), C Simeon (58), E Arunkumar (37) and P Sudesh (21) -who helped in the coverup.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.