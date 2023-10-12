Man attempts to snatch chain from a sleeping woman, held

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who allegedly barged into a house in

Shenoy Nagar on last Monday early morning, and tried to snatch a chain from a 22-year-woman sleeping inside the house, was nabbed by Aminjikarai Police team on Thursday.

The arrested man was identified as Ramakrishnan of TV Ammankoil Street in Aminjikarai.

Ramakrishnan allegedly opened the door and entered the house and

tried to snatch the gold chain from the woman, and when she resisted and started shouting. He fled from there.

The woman lodged a complaint at the police station based on the incident.

Police team after browsing the CCTV footage from the area zeroed in on the accused and arrested him.

Further investigation revealed that there are already two cases against

Ramakrishnan.