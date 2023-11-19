Man attempts to rob home-alone elderly woman in Saidapet, probe on

CHENNAI: City police have launched search for a man, who allegedly intruded into the house of a home-alone elderly woman in Saidapet and attempted to rob her.

The victim, D Mallika (60), lives at Duraisamy Garden in Saidapet. On Friday evening, when Mallika was alone at home, a masked man trespassed into her home and when she questioned the man, he pulled out a knife and threatened the woman.

But, the woman raised alarms, after which the man made an injury on her hand and fled the scene. On hearing her cries, her neighbours rushed to her aid and moved her to a hospital.

Saidapet police reached the scene on information and conducted investigations. The woman told the police that the intruder appeared to be in his early 40’s. Further inquiries are on.