Man attempts to pass ganja to prisoner, arrested

CHENNAI: City police arrested a man for attempting to pass on a ganja sachet to an under trial in Puzhal prison. The arrested man was identified as K Parthiban (21) of Nammalwarpet. He had come to visit his friend, G Rajesh (24) alias Rocky, an undertrial prisoner on Friday.

While talking to Rajesh, Parthiban threw a packet wrapped in a black cello tape toward the prisoner, which was noticed by a prison guard. On checking the contents of the packet, prison authorities found about 40 grams of ganja in it after which Parthiban was detained. While he was being secured, Parthiban hurled abuses at the prison authorities and threatened them, after which he was handed over to Puzhal police. Police booked Parthiban and his friend, Rajesh and remanded both to judicial custody.