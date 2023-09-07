Man assaulted, robbed in Koyambedu market on Wednesday

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was relieved of his mobile phone and Rs 5000 by a drunk man after attacking him with a beer bottle near Koyambedu flower market on Wednesday night.

Police identified the victim as M Gopi, of Samathamman Nagar in Koyambedu, who works as a tile layer.

He had stepped out of the house after quarreling with his wife and was stopped by a man who asked him for money to buy alcohol.

When Gopi refused to give money, the other man assaulted him with a beer bottle.

After injuring Gopi, the man snatched his phone and cash Rs.5000 before escaping from the scene.

Gopi was later taken to a hospital where he received treatment, police noted, adding that the Koyambedu Police had started looking for the suspect.