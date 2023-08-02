Man assaulted for questioning ruckus by gang in park in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested five persons on an attempt to murder charges after they allegedly assaulted a man with weapons for questioning their unruly behaviour at a park in Ayanavaram.

On July 30, the victim, D Baskar (34) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ayanavaram had questioned a gang of about eight persons who used to visit the Madha Kovil park near his house and create a ruckus there regularly.

The gang rounded up Baskar and started verbally abusing him. Within moments, they attacked Baskar with a machete and fled the scene.

A passerby who noticed the incident moved Baskar to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on his complaint, Ayanavaram Police registered a case and arrested five persons - A Mohamed Sheriff (23), B Prakash (22), K Sathish (22), Y Dhanush (19), and A Nawaz Khan (21).

Police seized two knives from them. Inquiries revealed that Prakash and Sathish already have an attempt to murder case against them.

All five of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.