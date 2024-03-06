Man arrested for Trespassing into hostel in drunken state, threatens worker with knife

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 25 year old man for allegedly trespassing into a hostel for the nuns at Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai on Monday night and threatening a worker there with a knife asking for money.

The arrested person was identified as A Rakesh of Bharathiyar Nagar 12th street in Neelanakrai.

Police sources said that on Monday night, around 8 pm, Rakesh entered into the hostel in an inebriated condition.

He walked towards the domestic help, Chinnaponnu who was working in the Kitchen area and took a knife and threatened her asking her to part with her money and valuables.

Hearing the commotion, the nuns who were in the rooms came to check on Chinnaponnu and on seeing the man, they raised alarms.

Rakesh fled the hostel before help could arrive. Based on a complaint by one of the nuns, Neelankarai Police registered a case and after investigations, police arrested Rakesh on Tuesday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.