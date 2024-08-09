Man arrested for strangulating lover in Triplicane lodge

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old private firm employee for allegedly murdering his lover in a room at a lodge in Triplicane after an argument on Thursday night.

The matter came to light after the man, identified as D Rooban of Nammalwarpet near Perambur, himself informed the lodge manager about the murder.

The victim, K Jayalakshmi (28), was separated from her husband for the past two years and had moved in with her parents along with her two children.

Investigations revealed that Jayalakshmi was working in a spa where she got acquainted with Rooban and the two developed a relationship. On Thursday, claiming to be husband and wife, the two of them had checked into a lodge in Triplicane.

Police sources said the accused himself walked up to the lodge manager and informed him about the murder after which Triplicane police were alerted.

Investigations revealed that the accused suspected the woman of being in touch with other men and after an argument over the same, he strangulated her to death.

Rooban was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.