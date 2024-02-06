Man arrested for stealing ambulance from airport

CHENNAI: An auto driver, who stole an ambulance that was parked inside the Chennai airport on Monday, was arrested from near Melmaruvathur.

Early on Monday morning, the driver of a private hospital’s ambulance parked the vehicle at the arrival terminal and went to the restroom. It was gone by the time he returned after a few minutes.

The airport police browsed the CCTV footage found a man taking away the ambulance. Using vehicle’s GPS, the police found the ambulance was in Melmaruvathur.

They alerted the Melmaruvathur police, who intercepted it at the Tholupedu toll booth. During inquiry, the vehicle thief, identified as Madhavan (35), an auto driver from Semmenchery, claimed that he took the ambulance to escape a gang that was chasing him.

The police arrested Madavan and further inquiry is on.