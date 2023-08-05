Man arrested for sexually harassing woman constable

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man was arrested by the Royala Nagar police for alleged sexual harassment of a woman police constable who was on guard duty at a temple event in Ramapuram. The constable is attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) unit, police said.

The arrested man was identified as K Kannan of Ramapuram, a car mechanic. On Friday night, the constable was posted near a fire walking pit at a temple on Thiruvallur Salai, Ramapuram when the incident happened.

The accused, who was in an inebriated state harassed the woman constable despite several warnings from her. The constable informed her superiors about the man's behaviour after which a police team picked up Kannan.

Royala Nagar police registered a case of woman harassment against Kannan. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.