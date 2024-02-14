Man arrested for setting fire outside Kapaleeswarar temple

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly setting a fire outside Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore a week ago.

The suspect was identified as V Deenadayalan of Anakaputhur.

Police said that they had zeroed-in on the suspect using CCTV footage. During the early hours of Tuesday, he was caught red-handed while trying to steal a two-wheeler near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), police said.

“The man is unemployed, moves from one place to another and sleeps on sidewalks and temple premises,” they added.

On February 7, Deenadayalan had come to the eastern entrance of Kapaleeswarar Temple on a cycle, poured petrol from a bottle and set fire to some clothes outside the temple, prayed and left the scene.

A video of the incident went viral after which the temple authorities filed a police complaint.