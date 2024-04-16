Man arrested for possession of Cocaine near Shenoy Nagar Metro Railway Station

CHENNAI: City police arrested a man for alleged possession of cocaine when he was waiting for a buyer near Shenoy Nagar Metro Railway Station on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Logesh, 35, a resident of KC Garden area in Peravallur. Police recovered 120 grams of cocaine worth Rs 20 lakh from him.



Aminjikarai Police were tipped off about the movement of drugs in their jurisdiction after which vigil was increased. Around 1 pm on Monday, a special team noticed a man acting suspiciously outside Shenoy Nagar metro station and rounded him up.



On checking his bag, Police found the cocaine packets on him after which he was taken to the police station for further enquiry. Police are trying to ascertain from where the accused sourced the Cocaine. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.



Investigations revealed that the accused is a serial offender and he was arrested last year by the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), Pallikaranai in a narcotics case.



Earlier this year, Aminjikarai Police had arrested three Nigerian nationals including a couple for alleged possession of 1 kg of cocaine.



The value of the seized contraband was around Rs 1 crore.

